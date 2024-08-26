Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant services Vicenza community for 15 years

Photo By Cameron Porter | Rosanna Girotto assists a customer with their SETAF driver’s license at her office...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Rosanna Girotto assists a customer with their SETAF driver’s license at her office on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Girotto is a Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. “I like my job because I like helping people,” said Girotto. “I am constantly learning, and every day is a new, good experience.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – After nearly 20 years running her own businesses, Rosanna Girotto decided she wanted to try something new. As a resident of Vicenza her entire life, she grew up in a community where Italians and Americans from the U.S. Army thrive together. So when she heard the Army was hiring Italian local nationals to work in office positions on the American installations there, she applied.



For the past 15 years Girotto has been working at the Drivers Testing and Training Station on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza. The 64-year-old Italian host nation employee said over the years the DTTS mission supporting U.S. Army Garrison Italy community members has expanded tremendously, and her responsibilities at DTTS have equally increased.



“When I started, we only had a few customers a day. We didn’t have a lot of people to support, but over the years it’s increased. Every year we have more and more, now. We serviced 300 people a week during the month of August, just as an example,” said Girotto, a DTTS assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Girotto said right now it’s just her and another employee at the DTTS supporting the entire USAG Italy community with their driver’s license needs, and the other employee works only parttime. As the senior person at the DTTS, Girotto is responsible for helping people with getting their initial SETAF driver’s licenses as well as their renewals, government vehicle driver’s licenses, and their Italian licenses, as needed.



She said USAG Italy community members can take the SETAF certificate of driver’s training and testing online using the Joint Knowledge Online website or they can come into her office and do it there. Also, when it comes to obtaining an Italian driver’s license, Girotto said she assists customers by proving them with a memorandum they take to the DMV office in Vicenza for further processing. Without this memo, they won’t receive assistance.



“I like my job because I like helping people,” said Girotto. “I am constantly learning, and every day is a new, good experience. This job was a good opportunity for me, and I like it. I like to work in this office. Sometimes people say I am the office mom.”



The LRC Italy DTTS office is located on the second floor of Building 393 on Caserma Ederle. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m. On testing days, they open for customers at 10 a.m. Services provided at the LRC Italy DTTS include privately owned vehicle licensing and testing, and government vehicle licensing under 10,000 pounds gross weight as well as coordinating heavy vehicle and materiel handling equipment licensing. For more information on driving in Italy go to this site: www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/LRC-Italy/Drivers-Testing-Italy/.



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.