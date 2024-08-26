Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant services Vicenza community for 15 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rosanna Girotto reviews a SETAF driver’s license application at her office on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Girotto is a Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The DTTS office is located in Building 393 on Caserma Ederle. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m. On testing days, they open for customers at 10 a.m. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)