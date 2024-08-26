PACAF leadership visits Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Angelo Villanueva, left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center project manager, discusses building and construction operations with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The AFIMSC manages installation and mission support programs for more than 30 Air Force specialties and 83 installations across the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)