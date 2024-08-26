Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Kadena [Image 4 of 5]

    PACAF leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    Angelo Villanueva, left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center project manager, discusses building and construction operations with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The AFIMSC manages installation and mission support programs for more than 30 Air Force specialties and 83 installations across the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:32
    Photo ID: 8616267
    VIRIN: 240826-F-TK870-1583
    Resolution: 7698x5132
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, PACAF leadership visits Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

