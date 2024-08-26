PACAF leadership visits Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief; Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron commander; Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander; Angelo Villanueva, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center project manager; and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager discuss

building and construction operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The 718th CES housing flight is the largest joint service housing office in the DoD and serves as the executive agent for housing in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)