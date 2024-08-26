Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Kadena [Image 5 of 5]

    PACAF leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief; Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron commander; Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander; Angelo Villanueva, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center project manager; and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager discuss
    building and construction operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The 718th CES housing flight is the largest joint service housing office in the DoD and serves as the executive agent for housing in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

