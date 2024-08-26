PACAF leadership visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, shakes the hand of an Airman assigned to the 18th Wing during her visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. During her visit, Lenderman examined facility and housing conditions, recognized Airmen, and was briefed on the 18th Wing's mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 22:32
|Photo ID:
|8616264
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-TK870-1001
|Resolution:
|5801x3867
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
