    PACAF leadership visits Kadena [Image 1 of 5]

    PACAF leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, shakes the hand of an Airman assigned to the 18th Wing during her visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. During her visit, Lenderman examined facility and housing conditions, recognized Airmen, and was briefed on the 18th Wing's mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:32
    Photo ID: 8616264
    VIRIN: 240826-F-TK870-1001
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, PACAF leadership visits Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

