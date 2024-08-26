PACAF leadership visits Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Walkup, right, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60W special missions aviator, conducts a flight safety brief for Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. During her visit, Lenderman was briefed on the 18th Wing's mission, followed by an aerial tour of Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)