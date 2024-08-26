Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical team members participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 and Vietnam Air Force medical team members pose for a group photo at the Tinh Khe Elementary School during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. Medical exchanges like these enhance U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral capabilities and enhance interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8616190
    VIRIN: 240827-F-SS550-1029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pacific Angel
    HA/DR
    MRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download