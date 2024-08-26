U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical team members participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 and Vietnam Air Force medical team members pose for a group photo at the Tinh Khe Elementary School during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. Medical exchanges like these enhance U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral capabilities and enhance interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)