Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    Vietnam Air Force medical team members review the contents of a first aid kit utilized by U.S. Air Force members during a subject matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. During this exchange, the medical team discussed various readiness and safety practices including the Mission Ready Airmen concept, an approach of readiness implemented by the U.S. Air Force where Airmen are trained and skilled in tasks outside of their primary Air Force Specialty, creating cross-functional teams capable of operating independently. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8616188
    VIRIN: 240827-F-SS550-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Angel
    HA/DR
    Vietnam
    MRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download