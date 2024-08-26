U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vietnam Air Force medical team members review the contents of a first aid kit utilized by U.S. Air Force members during a subject matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. During this exchange, the medical team discussed various readiness and safety practices including the Mission Ready Airmen concept, an approach of readiness implemented by the U.S. Air Force where Airmen are trained and skilled in tasks outside of their primary Air Force Specialty, creating cross-functional teams capable of operating independently. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)