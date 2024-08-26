Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques and showcase first aid kits being utilized by the U.S Air Force during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. United States Air Force medical teams from multiple major commands including Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command conducted a four-day subject matter expert exchange with the Vietnamese Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8616187
    VIRIN: 240827-F-SS550-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3
    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    HA/DR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download