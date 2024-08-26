U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques and showcase first aid kits being utilized by the U.S Air Force during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. United States Air Force medical teams from multiple major commands including Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command conducted a four-day subject matter expert exchange with the Vietnamese Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)