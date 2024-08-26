Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment [Image 3 of 6]

    110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee (right), 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section, is reenlisted into the USAF by Capt. Kaylynn Harms (left), 110th EBS, sortie generation flight commander at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Frazee entered the U.S. Air Force on June 27, 2010 and intends to serve for at least 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8616114
    VIRIN: 240823-F-QX786-1022
    Resolution: 5934x3798
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-2
    reenlistment
    Australia
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

