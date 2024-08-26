110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee (right), 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section, is reenlisted into the USAF by Capt. Kaylynn Harms (left), 110th EBS, sortie generation flight commander at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Frazee entered the U.S. Air Force on June 27, 2010 and intends to serve for at least 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)