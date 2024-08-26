110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

For most Airmen, having the opportunity to travel to Australia for a Bomber Task Force deployment is a once in a lifetime experience. For Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee, this deployment now has even more significance because he had the opportunity to accomplish the last re-enlistment of his U.S. Air Force career.



“After watching Steve Irwin wrestle crocodiles and swim with sharks my entire childhood, I’ve always dreamed of visiting Australia,” said Frazee. “The opportunity to re-enlist in Australia with some of my closest friends has been next-level and I find myself extremely lucky!”



Frazee is currently assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron where he is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section. In this position, Frazee leads 30 Airmen to accomplish troubleshooting and maintenance for all hydraulically operated components on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, to include flight controls, landing gear, weapons systems, and more to keep the aircraft operational.



“This reenlistment was significant due to it being my final and “indefinite” reenlistment, a choice that will allow me to complete my Air Force career with over 20 years in the service,” Frazee explained. “I’ve nearly separated from the Air Force three times to pursue other interests, but it’s the people I work with and opportunities like this that I’ve realized are so important to me."



Frazee joined the Air Force June 27, 2010 and has experienced highs and lows throughout his career, but has used his experiences to better himself.



“I’ve taken many shots in the dark and landed some great assignments and even better friendships,” said Frazee. “I listened to what friends and mentors had to say about career advancement and opportunities within reach, bounced back from life-changing mistakes and became more wise through experience. However, every decision that accelerated my career to this point started with advice and input from others around me.”



In the spirit of the knowledge and experience he has gained throughout his 14 years in the Air Force, Frazee has the following advice for Airmen just getting started with their Air Force careers.



“My advice for the younger Airmen is this; have humility and seek knowledge. Take advantage of the smaller opportunities that feed you the knowledge to make your end-goals achievable,” said Frazee. “The only way to finish eating an elephant is one bite at a time.”



Friends and mentors aren’t the only key supporters that have helped Frazee throughout his career. He says that he wouldn’t be where he is today without his wife, Kellie.



“She has been my rock and supported every PCS, special duty assignment, TDY, 12-hour shift, countless exercises, and every bold decision I’ve made that impacted my time with her,” said Frazee. “She keeps me motivated and guided in the right direction. She is truly incredible and deserves more recognition than my re-enlistment!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:26 Story ID: 479702 Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment, by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.