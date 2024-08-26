U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, walk on the flightline to conduct a reenlistment ceremony at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Reenlisting in a foreign country is a special opportunity for service members tasked to deploy overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 20:25
|Photo ID:
|8616112
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-QX786-1016
|Resolution:
|5886x3916
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment
No keywords found.