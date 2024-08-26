110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, walk on the flightline to conduct a reenlistment ceremony at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Reenlisting in a foreign country is a special opportunity for service members tasked to deploy overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)