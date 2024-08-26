110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee (right), 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section, salutes Capt. Kaylynn Harms (left), 110th EBS, sortie generation flight commander after being reenlisted into the USAF at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Airmen may request any commissioned officer, including Commissioned warrant officers in the grade of CW2, CW3 and CW4, regardless of component in the U.S. Armed Forces to perform their ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)