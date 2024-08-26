Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Observing [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Observing

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Perla Gomez 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Neal Anderson, a cadre member, observes the firing line ensuring the safety of competitors during the Patton Pistol event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 28, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8615993
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-FW806-1145
    Resolution: 5725x3817
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observing [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Perla Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Counting
    Scoring
    Firing
    Firing
    Firing
    Scoring
    Firing
    Observing
    Firing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Weapons
    Marksmanship
    Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition
    U.S. Army
    ASMC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download