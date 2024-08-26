Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers fire their M17 pistols at targets during the Patton Pistol event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 28, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)