U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Frieser, a logistics advisor representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, fires his M17 pistol at targets during the Anti Body Armor event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 28, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)