U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, a senior enlisted advisor representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard fires his M17 pistol during the Anti Body Armor event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 28, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)