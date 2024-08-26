U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Helton, 81st Force Support Squadron first sergeant, reads the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Charge during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
