Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, gives the closing remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)