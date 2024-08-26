Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

81st Training Wing Airmen, families and friends sing the Air Force song during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)