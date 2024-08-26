Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

    BILOXI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Ziriak, 81st Training Group senior enlisted leader, gives the opening remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments and to welcome them to the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8615535
    VIRIN: 240823-F-TI822-1312
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: BILOXI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

