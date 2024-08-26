U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Hucks, center right, the meteorological and oceanography chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Texas, displays data collected by JaiaBot unmanned underwater vehicles to Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8614270
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-AS577-2066
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DOGU BEACH, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines Demonstrate JaiaBot to ROK Recon Marines [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.