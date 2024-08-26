Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Demonstrate JaiaBot to ROK Recon Marines [Image 2 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines Demonstrate JaiaBot to ROK Recon Marines

    DOGU BEACH, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, holds a JaiaBot unmanned underwater vehicle during a demonstration with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8614268
    VIRIN: 240814-M-AS577-2042
    Location: DOGU BEACH, KR
    Korea
    15th MEU
    Joint Force
    SMEE
    UUV
    JaiaBot

