15th MEU Marines Demonstrate JaiaBot to ROK Recon Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine, right, assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, prepare to launch JaiaBot unmanned underwater vehicles into the ocean to map the sea surface and gather wave data at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)