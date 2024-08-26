15th MEU Marines Demonstrate JaiaBot to ROK Recon Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, translates for other ROK Marines during a JaiaBot unmanned underwater vehicle demonstration with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)