USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – From right; Chief of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Vice Adm. Mark Hammond; Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Richard Seif; RAN Head Nuclear Submarine Capability,RAN Head Nuclear Submarine Capability, Australian Submarine Agency, Commodore Matthew Buckley; and RAN Vice Adm. Jonathan Mead, director-general of the Australian Submarine Agency, observe Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) preparing to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)