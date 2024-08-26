Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1 [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy pilots prepare to board the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) during a transit into HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

