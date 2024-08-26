USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, left, and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Richard Seif, right, oversee mooring preparations for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)