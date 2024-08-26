USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy Sailors pose for a photo as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit to conduct a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)