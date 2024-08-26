USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240826-N-NF288-100 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Cyrenity Carter, from Gulfport, Mississippi, poses for a photo on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)