Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240826-N-NF288-100 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Cyrenity Carter, from Gulfport, Mississippi, poses for a photo on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 23:41
    Photo ID: 8613922
    VIRIN: 240826-N-NF288-1081
    Resolution: 4255x6382
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #114 #RALPH #JOHNSON #DESRON15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download