USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

240826-N-NF288-117 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors from the Polar-class logistics support ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) stand along the rails as Aotearoa conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)