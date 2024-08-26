USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240826-N-NF288-043 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) parade a Vietnamese water dragon during a replenishment-at-sea with the Polar-class logistics support ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. The Vietnamese dragon, which is associated with water, is part of Ralph Johnson’s crest and is considered to have authority over life and death. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)