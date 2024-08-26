Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240826-N-NF288-043 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) parade a Vietnamese water dragon during a replenishment-at-sea with the Polar-class logistics support ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. The Vietnamese dragon, which is associated with water, is part of Ralph Johnson’s crest and is considered to have authority over life and death. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

