USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with HMNZS Aotearoa

240826-N-NF288-113 SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) handle lines while Ralph Johnson conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Polar-class logistics support ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the Sea of Japan, August 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)