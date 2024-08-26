PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, fires an M320 grenade launcher module during a pre-mobilization validation training held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 23, 2024. As part of the event, the Soldiers had to qualify with their assigned weapon systems in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)