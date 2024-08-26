PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jesus Cruz, a team leader with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, leads his team on an assault on their objective as part of a pre-mobilization validation training held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 23, 2024. During the event, the Soldiers conducted various tactical operations in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)