PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

U.S. Army Spc. Harold Acosta, left, a radio telephone operator with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and 2nd Lt. William Gonzalez echo the limit of advance while assaulting their objective as part of a pre-mobilization validation training held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 23, 2024. During the event, the Soldiers conducted various tactical operations in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)