Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Harold Acosta, left, a radio telephone operator with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and 2nd Lt. William Gonzalez echo the limit of advance while assaulting their objective as part of a pre-mobilization validation training held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 23, 2024. During the event, the Soldiers conducted various tactical operations in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8613820
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-XG945-1168
    Resolution: 5065x3377
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment
    PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical
    USNORTHCOM
    Infantry
    Training
    National Guard
    USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download