PRANG 296th IN Conducts PMVT Before Deployment

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, move to their objective as part of a pre-mobilization validation training held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 23, 2024. During the event, the Soldiers conducted various tactical operations in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)