Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Monie R. Ulis, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army South, gives his opening remarks during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 27, 2024.



The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.