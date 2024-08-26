Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Robert Gambrill, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, salutes the U.S. flag during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 27, 2024.



The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.