Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Chilean soldiers stand in formation in front of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for the opening ceremony during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 27, 2024.



The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.