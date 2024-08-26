Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Army Maj. Gen. Guillermo Altamirano Campos, commander of 6th Division, gives his opening remarks to the formation during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 27, 2024.



The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.