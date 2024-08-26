Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony

    CHILE

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh 

    U.S. Army South

    Chilean Army Maj. Gen. Guillermo Altamirano Campos, commander of 6th Division, gives his opening remarks to the formation during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 27, 2024.

    The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8613738
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-WK928-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Fenix 2024 Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Chile
    #SouthernFenix24
    #Chileanarmy
    #6thDivision

