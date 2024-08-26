U.S. Soldiers prepare the HIMARS operating vehicle for simulated training during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfonso Cruz and U.S Army Spc. Jameir Jackson High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Crewmembers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade conduct training maneuvers on the M142 HIMARS during Southern Fenix 24 on Aug. 25, 2024 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile.



Southern Fenix 24, a multilateral exercise with Argentina and Chile, is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.

The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.