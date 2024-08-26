U.S. Soldiers prepare the HIMARS operating vehicle for simulated training during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfonso Cruz and Spc. Jameir Jackson, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Crewmembers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, prepares to mount an antenna for HIMARS training during Southern Fenix 24, 2024 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 25, 2024.

Southern Fenix 24, a multilateral exercise with Argentina and Chile, is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.