U.S. Soldiers prepare the HIMARS operating vehicle for simulated training during Southern Fenix 24

Pvt. 1st Class Leslie Hernandez-Castro a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Crewmember assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade prepare the antenna for an M142 HIMARS during Southern Fenix 24 on Aug. 25, 2024 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile.



Southern Fenix 24, a multilateral exercise with Argentina and Chile, is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.

The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.