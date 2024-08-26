A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is staged for training at Southern Fenix 24 on Aug. 25, 2024 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile.
Southern Fenix 24, a multilateral exercise with Argentina and Chile, is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8613348
|VIRIN:
|240825-A-WA528-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.32 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers prepare the HIMARS operating vehicle for simulated training during Southern Fenix 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jean Sanon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.