U.S. Soldiers prepare the HIMARS operating vehicle for simulated training during Southern Fenix 24

A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is staged for training at Southern Fenix 24 on Aug. 25, 2024 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile.

Southern Fenix 24, a multilateral exercise with Argentina and Chile, is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.