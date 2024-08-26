Chief Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240826-N-WF272-1224 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Wendy Cajas, right, a native of Washington, D.C., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, helps Chief Logistics Specialist (Select) Marialourdes Brady, a native of Haysville, Kan., assigned to Aviation Support Detachment Sigonella, during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 26, 2024. Twenty-three Sailors and six U.S. Air Force airmen, assigned to various commands on board NAS Sigonella, who were selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)