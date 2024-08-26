Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Uniform Fitting [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Uniform Fitting

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    240826-N-WF272-1253 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26, 2024) Chief Yeoman (Select) Karimah Figueroa, a native of Bronx, N.Y., assigned to U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Sicily, tests the fitting of a chief petty officer combination cover during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 26, 2024. Twenty-three Sailors and six U.S. Air Force airmen, assigned to various commands on board NAS Sigonella, who were selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8612485
    VIRIN: 240826-N-WF272-1253
    Resolution: 3000x2065
    Size: 993.99 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Hometown: BRONX, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Uniform Fitting [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting
    Chief Uniform Fitting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    NAS Sigonella
    training
    uniform fitting
    NEX Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download