Chief Uniform Fitting

240826-N-WF272-1120 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Gabriel Avila, a native of Las Vegas, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, demonstrates the proper wear of a male chief full dress white uniform during a chief petty officer uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 26, 2024. Twenty-three Sailors and six U.S. Air Force airmen, assigned to various commands on board NAS Sigonella, who were selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)