Chief Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240826-N-WF272-1217 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 26, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Gabriel Avila, left, a native of Las Vegas, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, helps Chief Electronics Technician (Select) Aaron Fullbright, a native of Tampa, Fla., assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team, test the fitting of a chief petty officer combination cover during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 26, 2024. Twenty-three Sailors and six U.S. Air Force airmen, assigned to various commands on board NAS Sigonella, who were selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)